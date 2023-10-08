OpenBuild To Launch Developer Courses And Strategic Partnerships On October 10

According to Foresight News, OpenBuild, a Web3 developer community, will launch its developer course feature on October 10. The platform has already established strategic partnerships with projects and communities such as Consensys, Chainlink, Conflux, 852dev, Aya, and Denglian. The first batch of 22 systematic developer courses will cover various technical fields, including Solidity, ZK, Move, and Solana. More open-source systematic courses will be introduced in the next phase. Additionally, Bounty and employment features will soon be launched, promoting more business collaborations between developers and demand-side partners. Developers can earn rewards based on their development capabilities, helping to establish a personal on-chain reputation system. OpenBuild is an open-source community for Web3 developers, aiming to connect Web2 and Web3. It assists developers in transitioning to decentralized networks, enhancing their professional skills, and seizing more business opportunities.

