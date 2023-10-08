copy link
Tip Coin Announces Epoch 2 Phase Application Deadline and Token Destruction
Binance News
2023-10-08 02:23
According to Foresight News, Web3 social application Tip Coin has announced that the Epoch 2 phase application will end at 5:00 Beijing time on October 9th. Any unclaimed tokens will be destroyed as usual.
