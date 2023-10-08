Whale Address Exchanges 350 MKR for 299.7 ETH via 1inch

According to Foresight News, a whale address starting with 0x373 has exchanged 350 MKR for 299.7 ETH (approximately $500,000) via the 1inch platform. The Data Nerd reported that the average selling price for MKR was $1,405. Three weeks ago, the same address purchased 1,883 MKR at an average price of $1,157 ($2.17 million). Currently, the address holds 950 MKR and 11,100 ETH (worth $18.33 million), with an unrealized profit of $235.

View full text