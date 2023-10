Marathon Digital Announces 16% Increase in Bitcoin Production for September 2023

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Marathon Digital has released an update on its Bitcoin mining operations for September 2023. The company reported a production of 1,242 Bitcoins in September, a 16% increase compared to August and a 245% increase compared to the same period last year. The significant growth is mainly attributed to the extended normal operating hours in Texas and a reduction in power restrictions.