Marathon Digital Announces 16% Increase in Bitcoin Production for September 2023
Binance News
2023-10-08 02:03
According to Foresight News, Marathon Digital has released an update on its Bitcoin mining operations for September 2023. The company reported a production of 1,242 Bitcoins in September, a 16% increase compared to August and a 245% increase compared to the same period last year. The significant growth is mainly attributed to the extended normal operating hours in Texas and a reduction in power restrictions.
