Sleeping Bitcoin Whale Address Awakens After 3 Years, Transfers 5000 BTC
Binance News
2023-10-08 01:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a sleeping Bitcoin whale address that has been inactive for over three years was activated today. Three hours ago, all 5000 BTC (approximately $140 million) within the address were transferred to two new addresses. The original address first received Bitcoin on June 21, 2020.
