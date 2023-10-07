AI Chatbot Lists 8 Investment Assets to Hedge Against Inflation, Including Cryptocurrency

According to CryptoPotato, ChatGPT, a popular AI chatbot, has listed eight investment asset classes that can protect people against inflation. The list includes traditional safe havens such as gold, real estate, US government bonds, and stocks. Gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and a hedge against inflation, while real estate can provide a steady stream of income as rents increase with the cost of living. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are designed to protect against inflation, adjusting with changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and providing a guaranteed return above inflation. Stocks can be a proper long-term investment against inflation, as companies often have the ability to increase prices to keep up with inflation, and their profits can grow in nominal terms. The chatbot also highlighted less traditional assets, such as a broader category of commodities like silver, oil, and agricultural products, whose prices tend to rise with inflation. Collectibles, such as rare coins and art, have the potential to retain value or appreciate over time. Foreign currencies, like the Swiss franc, can perform better in inflationary conditions. Lastly, ChatGPT pointed out cryptocurrencies, specifically bitcoin, as a potential hedge against inflation due to their limited supply and decentralized nature. However, it also noted that cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile and speculative.

