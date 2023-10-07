copy link
PeckShield Analysis Indicates Stars Arena:Shares Contract Vulnerability Exploited by Hackers
2023-10-07 07:43
According to Foresight News, a preliminary analysis by PeckShield has revealed that the Stars Arena:Shares contract has a re-entry issue, which hackers have exploited. By abusing the update weight function during share issuance, they have managed to sell shares at higher prices. Furthermore, the hacker's address is linked to a phishing address starting with 0x85Ee, which initially received funds from HTX.
