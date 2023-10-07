Ethereum.org Releases Q4 Product Roadmap With Key Updates

According to Foresight News, Ethereum.org has released its product roadmap for the fourth quarter, highlighting key updates and improvements. The roadmap includes the launch of the second phase of the online writing program starting on October 20th, a redesign of the menu navigation to enhance user experience with implementation in early Q1 2024, and the addition of educational content related to Seed phrases. Furthermore, the roadmap outlines an increase in time spent by the core team reviewing GitHub issues and pull requests, the introduction of content related to the Dencun upgrade, recommendations for node operators to update their settings, and informing users about the changes and their impact. It also includes plans for the 2024 roadmap and budget. Lastly, the website will transition from Gatsby to NextJS, with the migration expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. The transition from Gatsby Cloud to Netlify is also part of the roadmap.

