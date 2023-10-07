copy link
Flow Community Proposes 'EVM on Flow' to Enable Ethereum DApp Deployment
2023-10-07 07:03
According to Foresight News, the Flow community has initiated a proposal called 'EVM on Flow' with the aim of introducing a fully EVM-equivalent method on the Flow platform. This would allow developers to deploy any Ethereum DApp without changing the code, while taking full advantage of Flow's native features. Additionally, developers can still write Cadence smart contracts to expand and build fully composable Solidity smart contracts.
