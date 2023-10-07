copy link
Avalanche Ecosystem's Stars Arena Suffers $2.9 Million Loss in Hacker Attack
Binance News
2023-10-07 06:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that the Avalanche ecosystem's social protocol, Stars Arena, has been targeted by hackers, resulting in a loss of approximately $2.9 million.
