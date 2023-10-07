copy link
Stars Arena Discovers Major Security Vulnerability In Avalanche Ecosystem's Social Protocol
2023-10-07 06:33
According to Foresight News, Stars Arena, a social protocol within the Avalanche ecosystem, has announced the discovery of a significant security vulnerability in its smart contracts. The company is actively investigating the issue and has advised users not to deposit any funds until the problem is resolved.
