Sun Yuchen Withdraws 23,000 ETH From Lido
Binance News
2023-10-07 06:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has shown that an address marked as Sun Yuchen has withdrawn 23,000 ETH (approximately $37.7 million) from Lido. In the previous two days, Sun Yuchen had redeemed 20,000 ETH from Lido and transferred it to Binance, and then withdrew another 14,000 ETH and deposited it back into Lido.
