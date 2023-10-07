Sun Yuchen Withdraws 23,000 ETH From Lido

According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has shown that an address marked as Sun Yuchen has withdrawn 23,000 ETH (approximately $37.7 million) from Lido. In the previous two days, Sun Yuchen had redeemed 20,000 ETH from Lido and transferred it to Binance, and then withdrew another 14,000 ETH and deposited it back into Lido.

