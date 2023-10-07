Elon Musk Tests Video Game Streaming on X Platform

According to Cointelegraph, Elon Musk tested video game streaming on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, by streaming himself playing the popular online action role-playing game Diablo 4 for 50 minutes on October 6. During the stream, Musk outlined the goals for the feature, which is still in its early stages of development, and expressed satisfaction with the work done by the developers so far. Musk also answered questions from viewers and provided more context on what X is aiming for, stating that the platform plans to add streaming for Xbox and PS5. He emphasized that while specialist apps may still be better in some ways, X aims to be the best generalist app for discovery and interacting with the largest number of people in the world. However, Musk did not reveal any information about integrating payments or crypto with streaming for aspects like subscriptions or donations. The stream generated significant interest, with 2.8 million viewers in just a few hours since the session ended and the tweet highlighting the stream receiving 9.3 million views and over 5,300 retweets. Following the rebranding from Twitter to X in July, Musk has been working on developing an 'everything app' that hosts a wide array of social media features and supports financial services, including crypto. This focus has led to the introduction of the revenue share model for X Premium subscribers and the ability for users to post videos and content directly on the platform.

View full text