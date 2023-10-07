copy link
Address Starting With 0x84eA3 Stakes 500 tBTC To Mint 5 Million crvUSD And Deposits Into Uniswap v3
Binance News
2023-10-07 05:33
According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that an address starting with 0x84eA3 has staked 500 tBTC to mint 5 million crvUSD. The newly minted tokens have been deposited into Uniswap v3.
