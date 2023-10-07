TON Foundation Releases Q3 Ecosystem Report: Account Growth Surpasses 3.5 Million

According to Foresight News, the TON Foundation has released its third-quarter ecosystem report, revealing that the number of TON accounts has grown to over 3.5 million, with nearly 815,000 active on-chain wallets. The report also states that there are 344 validators distributed across 24 countries, with nearly 500 million TON tokens staked. The TON grant program has approved 10 projects, including AI smart model Tali AI, Ledger Stax integrated application Ledger APP for TON, permissionless Launchpad TonUP, decentralized trading tool Optus DEX Aggregator, P2E game Gatto, TON market research tool QSTN, multi-signature wallet Tonkey, application marketplace ton.app, comprehensive communication protocol TON Connect 2.0, and tracking platform TON Tracker.

