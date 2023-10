North Korean Hacker Group Lazarus Group Allegedly Laundered Over $9 Billion in Cryptocurrency

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, North Korean hacker group Lazarus Group has reportedly laundered over $9 billion (approximately 12 trillion South Korean won) in cryptocurrency through cross-chain bridges in the past year. This amount accounts for about one-seventh of the total $70 billion laundered through cross-chain bridges during the same period, as reported by the Korean news agency Yonhap.