North Korean Hacker Group Lazarus Group Allegedly Laundered Over $9 Billion in Cryptocurrency
Binance News
2023-10-07 03:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, North Korean hacker group Lazarus Group has reportedly laundered over $9 billion (approximately 12 trillion South Korean won) in cryptocurrency through cross-chain bridges in the past year. This amount accounts for about one-seventh of the total $70 billion laundered through cross-chain bridges during the same period, as reported by the Korean news agency Yonhap.
