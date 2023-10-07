Iris Energy Partners With Bitmain To Acquire 7,000 S21 Mining Machines

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining company Iris Energy has partnered with Bitmain to acquire approximately 7,000 latest-generation S21 mining machines. This acquisition will increase Iris Energy's self-mining capacity from 5.6 EH/s to 7.0 EH/s, a growth of about 25%. The purchase price of $16.7 million (USD 11.9/TH) will be paid before delivery, while the remaining 15% of the purchase price (approximately USD 2.9 million or USD 2.1/TH) will be deferred until one year after delivery. The acquisition is expected to be funded by existing capital sources, including bank cash (approximately USD 64 million, debt-free), operating cash flow, and other recently disclosed financing plans. In addition, the 80 MW expansion of Childress is still proceeding as planned, with the data center expected to be gradually delivered starting from early 2024.

