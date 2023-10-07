Pantera Capital President Paul Veradittakit Reportedly Leaves Company

According to Foresight News, Paul Veradittakit, the president and managing partner of Pantera Capital, is believed to have left the company. Information related to Veradittakit has been removed from the Pantera Capital official website, and his personal LinkedIn page does not mention any connection with Pantera Capital. The specific reason for his departure is unclear, and neither Veradittakit nor Pantera Capital have provided any comments.

