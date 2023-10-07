copy link
Mina Navigators To Receive $2.3 Million Grant From Mina Protocol
2023-10-07 02:24
According to Foresight News, ZK open-source developer Mina Navigators will receive a grant of 6 million MINA tokens, worth approximately $2.3 million, from the lightweight blockchain protocol Mina Protocol. Further details on the grant will be disclosed next Monday.
