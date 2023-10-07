Ethereum Developers Discuss Cancun/Deneb Test Progress and Devnet-10 Launch

According to Foresight News, Galaxy Research Vice President Christine Kim summarized the 119th Ethereum Core Developer Consensus Meeting (ACDC), which mainly discussed the Cancun/Deneb test. The meeting specifically covered the status and health of the latest developer-centric testnet Devnet-9, as well as the launch time of Devnet-10. Developers will reassess the test progress of the Cancun/Deneb upgrade during the next ACD call and discuss the testing schedule again. Kim also mentioned that not all developers are confident that the next devnet can be launched within the next two weeks, especially considering that client teams are still discovering and resolving errors on Devnet-9. Additionally, not all developers participating in the call are confident in committing to upgrading the public Ethereum testnet Goerli before the Devconnect event scheduled for mid-November.

