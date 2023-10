Ethereum's Total Burned Amount Surpasses 1 Million Coins Since Merger

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from ultrasound.money reveals that since the Ethereum merger, the total number of burned coins has exceeded 1 million (approximately $16.5 billion). Additionally, the circulating supply has decreased by about 277,000 coins, resulting in an annualized inflation rate of -0.217%.