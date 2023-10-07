copy link
Ethereum's Total Burned Amount Surpasses 1 Million Coins Since Merger
2023-10-07 02:03
According to Foresight News, data from ultrasound.money reveals that since the Ethereum merger, the total number of burned coins has exceeded 1 million (approximately $16.5 billion). Additionally, the circulating supply has decreased by about 277,000 coins, resulting in an annualized inflation rate of -0.217%.
