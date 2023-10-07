copy link
Tip Coin Temporarily Suspends Epoch 2 Applications Due To Issues
2023-10-07 01:34
According to Foresight News, Web3 social application Tip Coin opened its Epoch 2 application phase around 5:00, but later announced that they had discovered issues related to the application process. As a result, the company decided to temporarily suspend applications in order to make corrections. Tip Coin assured users that they would provide ample time before reopening the application process.
