Ostium Labs Raises $3.5 Million To Develop Perpetual Contract Protocol For Real World Assets
2023-10-07 01:23
According to Foresight News, Ostium Labs, a real-world assets (RWA) exchange, has completed a $3.5 million funding round led by General Catalyst and LocalGlobe, with participation from SIG, Alliance, and Balaji Srinivasan. The funds will be used to develop a perpetual contract protocol for RWA, starting with commodities and foreign exchange, offering transparent and flexible trading alternatives.
