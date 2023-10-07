Yuga Labs Announces Team Restructuring and Focus on Web3 Platform Components

According to Foresight News, Yuga Labs has announced a team restructuring, which has led to the cancellation of several positions and the departure of some employees. The company will now focus its internal development efforts on Web3 platform components and Otherside. The Otherside team plans to establish a new gaming experience through third-party partnerships by 2024, with the platform expected to be showcased that same year. The Meebits and 10KTF teams will be restructured to become part of Otherside. Yuga Labs has launched a plan for departing employees that includes severance pay, COBRA insurance, and assistance in finding new job opportunities. The company has also held meetings with affected employees, department heads, and human resources teams.

