Security Vulnerability Detected In Galxe Official Website's DNS Records
Binance News
2023-10-06 15:44
According to Foresight News, the Web3 credential data network has announced that their team has detected a security vulnerability in the Dynadot account, which has affected the DNS records of the Galxe official website. Galxe has advised users not to access the Galxe website domain through any means while they address the issue.
