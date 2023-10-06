copy link
create picture
more
Web3 Certificate Data Network Galxe Token GAL Drops Over 4% In Short Time
Binance News
2023-10-06 15:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Web3 certificate data network Galxe's token GAL has experienced a short-term drop of over 4%, with its current price at 1.1476 USDT. The market fluctuations are significant, and investors are advised to be cautious of the risks involved.
View full text