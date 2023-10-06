copy link
Chain Analyst Responds To Galxe User Funds Theft And Suspected Balancer Front-End Attack
2023-10-06 15:14
According to Foresight News, chain analyst ZachXBT responded to a tweet stating that funds stolen from Galxe users were directed to an address starting with 0x4103. This address is suspected to be involved in a recent Balancer front-end attack.
