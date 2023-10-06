Galxe Website Shuts Down Temporarily To Address Stolen User Assets Issue

According to Foresight News, Web3 credential data network Galxe announced on social media that their website has been temporarily shut down as the team works to resolve an issue involving stolen user assets. They have advised users not to connect their wallets to Galxe for the time being. Galxe assures that the issue will be resolved soon. Foresight News notes that several community users have reported their assets being stolen after authorizing their wallets on the Galxe platform.

