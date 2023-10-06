MetaMask Develops Security Feature to Protect Users from Malicious Transactions

According to Cointelegraph, wallet provider MetaMask has developed a new security feature to protect users from malicious transactions and provide more insights into their interactions within the application. Francesco Andreoli, developer community head at ConsenSys, emphasized the importance of user consent and transparency in the recently released MetaMask Snaps. The new update aims to show users more data points to give them insights into their transactions and interactions with various chains and decentralized applications (DApps). Andreoli noted that user consent is one of the main priorities of MetaMask Snaps, and it has been designed to provide full transparency around how each Snap interacts with the MetaMask wallet extension. He also demonstrated how one snap called Wallet Guard can help protect users from malicious transactions. Before signing and approving transactions, users will be shown various information about what they are about to perform, ensuring they are fully conscious of the actions they are taking. This added security feature was given special attention during the development of MetaMask Snaps.

