Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MetaMask Develops Security Feature to Protect Users from Malicious Transactions

Binance News
2023-10-06 13:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, wallet provider MetaMask has developed a new security feature to protect users from malicious transactions and provide more insights into their interactions within the application. Francesco Andreoli, developer community head at ConsenSys, emphasized the importance of user consent and transparency in the recently released MetaMask Snaps. The new update aims to show users more data points to give them insights into their transactions and interactions with various chains and decentralized applications (DApps). Andreoli noted that user consent is one of the main priorities of MetaMask Snaps, and it has been designed to provide full transparency around how each Snap interacts with the MetaMask wallet extension. He also demonstrated how one snap called Wallet Guard can help protect users from malicious transactions. Before signing and approving transactions, users will be shown various information about what they are about to perform, ensuring they are fully conscious of the actions they are taking. This added security feature was given special attention during the development of MetaMask Snaps.
View full text