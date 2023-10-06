Curve Initiates Proposal Vote for Short-Term Incentive Program on Arbitrum

According to Foresight News, Curve has initiated a proposal vote in the Arbitrum community to apply for a Short-Term Incentive Program (STIP) with a maximum budget of 50 million ARB tokens, specifically for providing incentive grants to eligible protocols. Successful applicants will receive funding after coordinating with the Arbitrum Foundation and STIP-ARB multisig, depending on each applicant's completion of KYC and signing of the Arbitrum Foundation funding agreement. Funds will be allocated per grant according to the number of votes in favor of each proposal until the 50,000,000 ARB budget is exhausted. For the proposal to succeed, it must reach a legal threshold of 71.51 million ARB tokens and receive more than 50% of the votes in favor. Voting has already begun and will end on October 13 at 18:00.

