Chainlink Launches Data Streams Solution For DeFi Industry

According to Foresight News, Chainlink has released a one-stop data solution called Chainlink Data Streams, specifically designed for the DeFi industry. The solution combines low-latency data transmission and automated trading execution, aiming to enhance the speed of high-frequency market data access for derivative applications. Currently, Chainlink Data Streams has entered the Mainnet Early Access phase on Arbitrum and has been integrated into GMX.

View full text