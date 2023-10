Chainlink Launches Data Streams Solution For DeFi Industry

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Chainlink has released a one-stop data solution called Chainlink Data Streams, specifically designed for the DeFi industry. The solution combines low-latency data transmission and automated trading execution, aiming to enhance the speed of high-frequency market data access for derivative applications. Currently, Chainlink Data Streams has entered the Mainnet Early Access phase on Arbitrum and has been integrated into GMX.