Chainlink Launches Data Streams Solution For DeFi Industry
Binance News
2023-10-06 11:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Chainlink has released a one-stop data solution called Chainlink Data Streams, specifically designed for the DeFi industry. The solution combines low-latency data transmission and automated trading execution, aiming to enhance the speed of high-frequency market data access for derivative applications. Currently, Chainlink Data Streams has entered the Mainnet Early Access phase on Arbitrum and has been integrated into GMX.
