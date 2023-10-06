Stellar Foundation Partners With PwC To Launch Emerging Market Blockchain Project Evaluation Framework

According to Foresight News, the Stellar Foundation, a development company for Stellar, has partnered with PwC to launch an emerging market blockchain project evaluation framework. This framework includes four parameters: access, quality, trust, and usage, which can be used to determine the effectiveness of emerging market blockchain projects. The framework also suggests that projects should undergo a four-stage evaluation process to address financial inclusion issues: the first stage identifies solutions, target populations, and relevant legal jurisdictions; the second stage identifies barriers preventing the target population from accessing financial services; the third stage uses 'graded charts and guidelines' to determine the maximum barriers to user entry; and the fourth stage implements solutions that 'prioritize key parameters'.

