Stellar Foundation Partners With PwC To Launch Emerging Market Blockchain Project Evaluation Framework
Binance News
2023-10-06 09:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Stellar Foundation, a development company for Stellar, has partnered with PwC to launch an emerging market blockchain project evaluation framework. This framework includes four parameters: access, quality, trust, and usage, which can be used to determine the effectiveness of emerging market blockchain projects. The framework also suggests that projects should undergo a four-stage evaluation process to address financial inclusion issues: the first stage identifies solutions, target populations, and relevant legal jurisdictions; the second stage identifies barriers preventing the target population from accessing financial services; the third stage uses 'graded charts and guidelines' to determine the maximum barriers to user entry; and the fourth stage implements solutions that 'prioritize key parameters'.
