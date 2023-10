Taiwanese Lawmaker Plans to Propose Special Cryptocurrency Legislation by November End

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Taiwanese lawmaker Jiang Yongchang plans to propose a special cryptocurrency legislation draft for a first reading by the end of November, aiming to prevent regulatory arbitrage in the crypto sector. Jiang believes it is necessary to establish a dedicated cryptocurrency law to regulate crypto companies, as crypto assets differ significantly from traditional financial products and should be subject to separate special legal supervision. Jiang has already held a public hearing in the Taiwanese parliament, discussing the draft proposal with virtual asset service providers, legal experts, and scholars.