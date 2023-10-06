copy link
OpenZeppelin Contracts 5.0 Released With Reduced Gas Consumption And Simplified Codebase
2023-10-06 08:53
According to Foresight News, security organization OpenZeppelin has released Contracts 5.0, which features reduced gas consumption, a simplified codebase, integration with Defender 2.0, and updates to the upgrade plugins and OpenZeppelin contract guides. The new version is also expected to add support for Foundry upgrades later this year.
