Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

JPMorgan Warns of Centralization and Lower Staking Yields in Ethereum Network

Binance News
2023-10-06 07:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, JPMorgan has expressed concerns over the centralization and reduced staking yields in the Ethereum network following the Merge and Shanghai upgrades. In a research report, the bank noted that the rise in ether (ETH) staking has led to a more centralized network and a decrease in overall staking yield. The report mentioned that many in the crypto community viewed Lido, a decentralized liquid staking platform, as a better alternative to centralized liquid staking platforms associated with centralized exchanges. Lido has been adding more node operators to address centralization concerns and to prevent any single operator from controlling a large number of staked ether. However, the report warned that centralization by any entity or protocol creates risks for Ethereum. A concentrated number of liquidity providers or node operators could act as a single point of failure, become targets for attacks, or collude to create an oligopoly that would promote their own interests at the expense of the community. Another risk highlighted by JPMorgan is rehypothecation, which occurs when liquidity tokens are reused as collateral across multiple decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols simultaneously. This could result in a cascade of liquidations if a staked asset drops sharply in value or is hacked or slashed due to a malicious attack or protocol error. The increase in staking has also diminished the appeal of ether from a yield perspective, particularly in the context of rising yields in traditional financial assets. The total staking yield has dropped from 7.3% before the Shanghai upgrade to about 5.5%.
View full text