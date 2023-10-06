Buy Crypto
Ripple Wins Prestigious PAY360 Award for Leadership in Digital Currencies

Binance News
2023-10-06 07:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple has won the United Kingdom's PAY360 Awards for leadership in digital currencies. The blockchain enterprise was recognized as the leader in digital currencies and assets in financial services. Sendi Young, Managing Director of Ripple's European operations, acknowledged the achievement on her Twitter account, receiving praise and congratulations from the XRP community. In addition to the PAY360 Awards, Ripple has recently experienced a series of positive developments. On October 3, the company secured a crucial victory in its ongoing lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A federal judge dismissed the regulator's wish to appeal a decision from July, which determined that Ripple's XRP sales from years ago did not constitute an offer of investment contracts. The trial between the two organizations is scheduled for April 23, 2024, with all required pretrial filings and necessary documents due by December 4, 2023. Ripple has also been recognized in other rankings, such as Fortune Magazine's list of the 50 best workplaces in technology for 2023, where it placed 13th. Furthermore, People's Magazine included the firm in its compilation of the '100 Companies Who Care For Employees And Society,' alongside prominent names like American Express, Cisco, NVIDIA, Master Card, Target Corporation, and Deloitte.
