Hong Kong Treasury Chief Cautions Against Stablecoin Retail Trading

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Christopher Hui, has expressed concerns about stablecoin retail trading. During a visit to the Investment Committee, Hui pointed out that while stablecoins are often backed by assets such as the US dollar or gold to maintain their value, there have been instances of price fluctuations and even collapses in the past. The reserve management of stablecoin issuers can impact price stability and investors' rights to redeem legal tender. Taking these factors into consideration, Hui stated that Hong Kong will not allow retail trading of stablecoins until they are officially regulated. This decision aims to protect investors and maintain the stability of the financial market.

View full text