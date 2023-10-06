1confirmation Fund I Distributes 5.13x Net Cash to LPs, Fund II Yields 1.78x Net Capital Dividends

According to Foresight News, 1confirmation founder and partner Nick Tomaino announced on Twitter that the latest cash distributions have been made to limited partners (LPs). The first fund, 1confirmation Fund I, which was launched in 2017, has distributed 5.13 times the net cash to LPs. Meanwhile, the second fund, 1confirmation Fund II, which started in 2019, has a net capital dividend rate of 1.78.

