FIFA World Cup AI League Becomes Top NFT Minter on XRP Ledger

According to CryptoPotato, FIFAWorldCupAILeague, a video game developed in collaboration with FIFA and Futureverse, has become the largest NFT minter on the XRP Ledger. The game, which is available on iOS and Android, allows players to create and manage their own teams using AI and strategic gameplay. Data from Bithomp explorer reveals that FIFAWorldCupAILeague has issued 88.7% of all new NFTs on the XRP Ledger, totaling 428,000 NFTs. The XRP Ledger is a major decentralized hub for projects, attracting gamers, builders, and DeFi users to build on its platform. FIFAWorldCupAILeague's entry into the ecosystem has revitalized interest in sports digital collectibles within the XRP community. Despite a general downturn in the NFT market, Coingecko's latest report highlights some positive trends in the sector.

View full text