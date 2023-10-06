THORSwap Temporarily Shifts To Maintenance Mode To Prevent Potential Illegal Activities

According to Foresight News, decentralized cross-chain trading protocol THORSwap announced that it has recently become aware of the possibility of illegal funds flowing through THORChain, particularly via THORSwap. The platform firmly opposes any criminal activities and, after carefully assessing the situation and consulting with advisors, legal counsel, and law enforcement agencies, has decided to temporarily switch the THORSwap frontend interface to maintenance mode in order to quickly curb any further potential illegal activities. THORSwap will remain in maintenance mode until a more permanent and better solution can be implemented. Currently, there are no specific details or further information available to share, but the platform will provide updates on the situation as they become available.

