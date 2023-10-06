Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

OpenAI Explores In-House Chip Manufacturing Amid Global Shortage

Binance News
2023-10-06 05:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, OpenAI, the company behind artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, is reportedly considering manufacturing processing chips in-house due to the ongoing global shortage of the expensive and difficult-to-produce hardware. An October 5 Reuters report cited sources familiar with the matter, stating that OpenAI has evaluated an unnamed company as a potential acquisition target to assist with its AI chip-making ambitions. However, the company has not yet decided whether to proceed with the acquisition. OpenAI has also been discussing various other options to address the current chip shortage, including working more closely with its primary chip supplier NVIDIA and diversifying its chip suppliers beyond its current providers. Earlier this year, OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman expressed frustration over chip shortages delaying the company's progress, according to a now-deleted blog post by Raza Habib, CEO of AI firm Humanloop. If OpenAI decides to manufacture its own chips, it would join a small group of tech industry giants, such as Google and Amazon, that have moved chip production in-house. Since the public launch of ChatGPT in November last year, the demand for specialized AI chips has significantly increased, leading to a surge in NVIDIA's share price as companies scramble to purchase the costly computing hardware. OpenAI has not yet responded to Cointelegraph's request for comment.
View full text