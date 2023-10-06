Protocol Labs Launches Venture Studio To Support Startups Using Filecoin And Other Technologies

According to Foresight News, Protocol Labs, the development team behind Filecoin, has launched a Venture Studio program aimed at utilizing Filecoin, IPFS, libp2p, Ethereum, and other technologies within the Protocol Labs ecosystem to develop and support startups building breakthrough technologies. The focus areas include projects built on Filecoin, IPFS, and others, such as blockchain scalability, cloud data storage, Data Availability Networks (DAN), Content Delivery Networks (CDN), and Compute on Data (CoD) projects. The first batch of projects includes Interplanetary Consensus, a new Data Availability Network, cloud storage platform DeStor, and blockchain-based CDN network Filecoin Saturn, among others.

