Ethereum Layer2 Network Metis Proposal Approved To Switch Data Availability Back To Ethereum

According to Foresight News, the proposal to switch data availability back to Ethereum for the Ethereum Layer2 network Metis has been approved. As a result, Metis will now store all transaction data on the Ethereum mainnet, transitioning from off-chain storage to the original traditional Optimistic Rollup format. This change will eliminate the complexity layer in the Metis architecture and enable full data availability.