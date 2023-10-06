copy link
Ethereum Layer2 Network Metis Proposal Approved To Switch Data Availability Back To Ethereum
2023-10-06 03:53
According to Foresight News, the proposal to switch data availability back to Ethereum for the Ethereum Layer2 network Metis has been approved. As a result, Metis will now store all transaction data on the Ethereum mainnet, transitioning from off-chain storage to the original traditional Optimistic Rollup format. This change will eliminate the complexity layer in the Metis architecture and enable full data availability.
