Solana Unlocks Approximately 16.12 Million SOL Tokens Worth $370 Million
Binance News
2023-10-06 03:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Solana Compass reveals that during epoch 512, approximately 16.12 million SOL tokens were unlocked, with a total value of around $370 million. Among these, an address marked as a16z and starting with BZpEFk unlocked about 5 million SOL (worth approximately $115 million) during epoch 512. Another address marked as a16z and starting with GCmFQ unlocked around 2.03 million SOL tokens (valued at about $47.13 million) during the same period.
