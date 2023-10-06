Solana Unlocks Approximately 16.12 Million SOL Tokens Worth $370 Million

According to Foresight News, data from Solana Compass reveals that during epoch 512, approximately 16.12 million SOL tokens were unlocked, with a total value of around $370 million. Among these, an address marked as a16z and starting with BZpEFk unlocked about 5 million SOL (worth approximately $115 million) during epoch 512. Another address marked as a16z and starting with GCmFQ unlocked around 2.03 million SOL tokens (valued at about $47.13 million) during the same period.

