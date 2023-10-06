copy link
Cryptocurrency Startup Burnt Secures Strategic Investment From Circle Ventures And Launches XION Public Testnet
2023-10-06 03:33
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency startup Burnt has secured a strategic investment from Circle Ventures, although the specific amount has not been disclosed. In addition, Burnt has launched the XION public testnet, which uses USDC as its primary trading currency. This allows any application built on XION to price assets in USDC, with fees generated from USDC being collected, exchanged for native tokens, and distributed to validators.
