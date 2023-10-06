South Korean CBDC System To Use Permissioned Distributed Ledger

According to Foresight News, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, has revealed that South Korea's central bank digital currency (CBDC) system will be built using a permissioned distributed ledger. This means that the CBDC network will not be connected to external open distributed ledger networks, and users participating in the actual transaction testing will not be able to transfer digital currencies issued on the CBDC network to open distributed ledgers like Ethereum.

