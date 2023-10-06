copy link
Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol Launches On Base Testnet, Mainnet Expected Later This Month
2023-10-06 03:04
According to Foresight News, Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) has been launched on the Base testnet, with the mainnet expected to be released later this month. CCTP enables USDC to be transferred across chains, destroying tokens on the source chain and minting new tokens on the target chain during cross-chain transfers.
