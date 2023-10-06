copy link
Swan Launches Collaborative Custody Service Using Blockstream's Jade Hardware Wallet
2023-10-06 03:03
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin financial services company Swan is launching a collaborative custody service using Blockstream's Jade hardware wallet. This service allows users to retain ultimate control over their Bitcoin while ensuring it is securely stored offline. The collaboration aims to provide a secure and user-friendly solution for Bitcoin storage and management.
