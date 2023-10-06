Privacy Blockchain Fairblock Raises $2.5 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, privacy blockchain Fairblock, built on Cosmos SDK, has completed a $2.5 million pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Galileo, with participation from Lemniscap, Dilectic, Robot Ventures, GSR, Chorus One, Dorahacks, and Reverie. Fairblock aims to allow users to freely choose to retain transactions and protect transaction content, reducing the transaction risks for ordinary cryptocurrency users. The project has currently been upgraded to its second private testnet, with a public testnet set to launch soon.

