Bank Regulators Agree On Consultation For Climate And Crypto Asset Disclosures

According to Foresight News, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has released a report on potential banking industry turbulence in 2023, agreeing to consult on climate and crypto asset disclosures. The report states that banks must disclose their holdings of cryptocurrencies and should issue potentially restrictive capital for their unsecured crypto assets, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Additionally, the committee announced that an upcoming consultation document will propose a series of disclosure requirements related to banks' crypto asset risk exposure, supplementing the existing digital asset capital requirements finalized in December.

